Ekta Kapoor reacts to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: ‘All the Khans in Bollywood, especially Aamir Khan, are legends’

Ekta Kapoor has responded to calls for boycott against Aamir Khan's latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha and even labelled him a 'soft ambassador'. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. (Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 5 collection: Film may shut shop by next week)

Laal Singh Chaddha has had a dismal run at the box office and could not even cross ₹50 crore in its opening weekend, which spanned over five days, thanks to the holiday release. The film released on August 11 and could have benefitted from the holidays of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, clubbed together with the weekend. However, it wrapped the first weekend at a mere ₹46 crore.

Talking about the boycott calls, Ekta told Navbharat Times, "It is so strange we are boycotting the very people who have given the best of business in the industry. All the Khans in the industry (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan), and especially Aamir Khan are legends. We cannot boycott them. Aamir Khan can never be boycotted, the soft ambassador Aamir Khan can not be boycotted."

Ahead of the film's release, social media was abuzz with boycott calls against Laal Singh Chaddha. A Delhi-based lawyer even filed a police complaint against Aamir Khan, Paramount Pictures (producers) and several others for allegedly ‘disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu Sentiments’ in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in important roles.

Responding to the boycott calls, Aamir had said at a press conference ahead of the film's release that he regretted if he has hurt anyone ‘by any means’ and added he would respect their sentiments if someone doesn't want to watch the film. However, he added that many people have worked hard for the film and therefore, he would love it if people watch the movie and like it.

