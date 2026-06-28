Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni breaks down, alleges a director beat him up over unpaid fees: ‘Marne ki dhamki…’

Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni, who played a pivotal role in Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies, has shared a distressed video on Instagram. In the video, Soni is seen breaking down in tears as he alleges that he was threatened by a director and denied payment for shooting a film in Madhya Pradesh.

Laapataa Ladies actor allegedly threatened

Satendra Soni was last seen in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the video, Satendra Soni broke down in tears as he shared how the filmmaker allegedly refused to pay his fees and even threatened him when he asked for his payment. He said, "My name is Satindra Soni. I am an actor. I had come here to shoot a film, whose director is Pushpendra Ji. He had given me ₹50,000 signing amount, and he told me that after this that we will pay you after the shoot. We have completed eight days of shoot today and when I spoke to him about the money, he asked me to pack up and told me, 'Dekhne nahi chahiye tum hotel mein (I better not see you in the hotel). Humein marne ki dhamki de rahe hain (He is threatening to kill me)."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the caption, he accused the director and his wife of beating him. He wrote in Hindi, “The three of us were walking when they chased us in a car. His wife, Pragati Chauhan, and director Pushpendra Singh, upon seeing me, started beating me in the middle of the road. When Shridhar Bhaiya came forward to save me, the director started beating him too.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption, he accused the director and his wife of beating him. He wrote in Hindi, “The three of us were walking when they chased us in a car. His wife, Pragati Chauhan, and director Pushpendra Singh, upon seeing me, started beating me in the middle of the road. When Shridhar Bhaiya came forward to save me, the director started beating him too.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the next video, Satendra Soni, along with two other artistes, is seen at a railway station in Mumbai, declaring that he has safely reached the city. He is also seen thanking the Madhya Pradesh Police, and others for helping him and the other artistes reach Mumbai safely.

Who is Satendra Soni?

Satendra Soni has played small but notable roles in several well-known projects, including Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, and the television show Hello Bachhon. He gained wider recognition after playing a small but pivotal role in Aamir Khan's production Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. The film was hailed by both critics and audiences and was also India's official entry to the Oscars. It starred Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He will next be seen in the highly anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie. The film is based on the hit web series Mirzapur and is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles. On his Instagram, Satendra frequently shares behind-the-scenes photos and videos with his co-stars. He recently posted a BTS clip with the Mirzapur cast and wrote in Hindi, "Mirzapur's team is equally explosive behind the camera."

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON