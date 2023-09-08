Laapataa Ladies teaser: Kiran Rao returns to direction 12 years after Dhobi Ghat with a tale of lost brides. Watch

For those wondering where Kiran Rao, the director, disappeared after Dhobi Ghat in 2011, you now have the answer. Her next directorial, a social comedy Laapataa Ladies, will release on January 5, 2024. Aamir Khan Productions dropped the teaser of the film on Friday, in which men in rural India are seen reporting to the police that their new brides have gone ‘laapataa’ (lost). (Also Read: Aamir Khan's ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta spotted together at event, actor poses with son Junaid Khan. Watch)

What's in the teaser?

The teaser shows a setting of rural India, where two men are seen complaining to the police that their new brides have gotten lost while they were on the same train. When Ravi Kishan, who plays a constable, asks one of the grooms if he has a picture of the bride, he hilariously shows him the picture of the bride from the day of the wedding where her face is covered by the shadi ka joda (wedding wear). In fact, the face of either of the brides isn't revealed in the teaser at all, giving the viewers a genuine sense of them being laapataa.

About Laapataa Ladies

The official synopsis of the film states, “Set in 2001, somewhere in rural India, LOST LADIES is about the delightful adventures of two young brides who get accidentally swapped on a train. In the ensuing chaos, they each encounter a host of colourful characters, resulting in hilarious and unexpected consequences. The young lost ladies must take it upon themselves to venture on an endearing journey: one of immense discovery about themselves and womanhood; and the heartwarming and heartbreaking nature of life itself.”

Laapataa Ladies is co-produced by Aamir and Kiran, and Jio Studios. Sneha Desai has written the screenplay on the original story penned by Biplab Goswami. The film also stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam.

Laapataa Ladies will have its world premiere at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival. The film marks Kiran's return to direction 12 years after Dhobi Ghat, her directorial debut that starred Prateik Gandhi and Aamir among others.

