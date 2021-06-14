Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Lagaan actor Yashpal Sharma was ready to play Lakha for 20,000 but got paid 2 lakh instead
bollywood

Lagaan actor Yashpal Sharma was ready to play Lakha for 20,000 but got paid 2 lakh instead

Yashpal Sharma, who played Lakha in Lagaan, opened up about his audition for the Aamir Khan movie and his remuneration for the movie.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 07:35 PM IST
A still of actor Yashpal Sharma in Lagaan.

This year, Aamir Khan's cricket-themed movie Lagaan will complete 20 years of its release. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial movie starred many actors, one of which was Yashpal Sharma. The actor, who essayed the role of Lakha, recently revealed that he was ready to be a part of the Aamir Khan movie at a bare minimum pay owing to no work.

Speaking with Indianexpress.com, Yashpal Sharma revealed that after he auditioned for Ashutosh Gowariker and was selected, he was asked to meet Aamir Khan's then-wife Reena Dutta, who was the producer of Lagaan, to discuss his remuneration.

"I thought I’ll demand 1 lakh since it’s a big production. Then I thought what if they refuse and sign someone else. I came down to 80,000 rupees in my head. Ultimately I thought I’ll lock it at 50,000. Also because I had no work, I knew I would’ve still done it in 20,000. Finally, when I met Reena Dutta, she told me their budget was limited and they were paying 1.5 lakh to every actor. I just blabbered that I wanted 2 lakh at least, and she agreed. I was shocked and also happy that I got double than what I expected,” Yashpal said.

Yashpal also confessed that when he first received a call from Aamir's production office, he thought it was a prank. "Lagaan’s casting had already been done. It was only in the end that I got a call from Aamir Khan Productions. I thought someone was playing a prank. But I got to know Ashutosh Gowariker wanted to see me," he said, before he added, "I’ll never forget that because you won’t find a director who’s injected the story so deeply inside him, that he didn’t even look at the script,” he said.

Also read: 20 years of Lagaan | Oscar nomination brought mainstream cinema on a global platform: Ashutosh Gowarikar

Lagaan received several acclaims, including a nomination at the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category. It remains the last Indian film to have been nominated at the Oscars, in that category. The movie has received praises from international celebrities, including Robert Downey Jr and James Gunn.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan lagaan yashpal sharma

Related Stories

bollywood

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn declares Aamir Khan's Lagaan as his 'favourite' Indian movie

PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 04:41 PM IST
hollywood

When Robert Downey Jr said he loved Lagaan, thought Aamir Khan was 'extraordinary'

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 07:19 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole

Family breaks gender stereotypes, wins netizens' hearts. Here’s how

Ratan Tata helps paralysed stray dog find a forever home

Tweeple share hilarious replies to Zomato’s ‘Monday as a snack' post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP