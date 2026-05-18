Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil faces CBFC cuts; 96 seconds of kissing scenes chopped: Report

With just days left for its theatrical release, Chand Mera Dil has undergone several modifications during its censor certification process. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the romantic drama is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22. Now, according to reports, the film has completed its certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), though not without a few changes.

CBFC trims intimate scenes

Lakshya-Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil faces CBFC cuts.(YouTube )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Chand Mera Dil has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC ahead of its theatrical release. However, the certification reportedly came after the board suggested a few modifications involving the film’s intimate scenes.

The makers were asked to remove a 10-second kissing sequence and replace it with alternate visuals.

Additionally, lip-lock scenes collectively lasting 1 minute and 26 seconds were also reportedly trimmed during the censor process. Altogether, close to 96 seconds of kissing visuals were removed before the film received clearance.

The CBFC also requested consent-related paperwork for all child actors featured in the film. After completing the required formalities and edits, the film was officially granted its censor certificate on May 8.

Runtime and film details revealed

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The censor certificate also revealed the official runtime of the film. Chand Mera Dil has a runtime of 135.36 minutes, making it approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes long. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The censor certificate also revealed the official runtime of the film. Chand Mera Dil has a runtime of 135.36 minutes, making it approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes long. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The film has been directed by Vivek Soni, who previously helmed Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aap Jaisa Koi. The romantic drama has been backed by Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film has been directed by Vivek Soni, who previously helmed Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aap Jaisa Koi. The romantic drama has been backed by Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The screenplay has been written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape, based on a story created by Soni himself. The film also features music by Sachin-Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The screenplay has been written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape, based on a story created by Soni himself. The film also features music by Sachin-Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Advance booking likely to begin soon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Advance booking likely to begin soon {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With the film’s release now just around the corner, advance bookings are expected to open from May 18. The makers are also introducing a special pricing plan for opening day to pull in larger crowds.

The tickets for shows scheduled before 5 pm on May 22 will be available at Rs. 149, while evening and night shows after 5 pm will be priced at Rs. 199. The strategy appears to be focused on boosting first-day occupancy and making the film more accessible for audiences planning daytime theatre visits.

Fresh pairing creates curiosity

While Ananya Panday and Lakshya are sharing screen space together for the first time in a feature film, the duo has previously appeared together in multiple advertisements. Interestingly, Chand Mera Dil also marks only Lakshya’s third project since transitioning from television to films. Despite the growing buzz around the romantic drama, the lead actors have so far stayed away from media promotions, with the makers choosing to unveil the film primarily through songs and social media campaigns.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For Ananya, the film arrives after her appearance in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, Lakshya was recently seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created by Aryan Khan.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON