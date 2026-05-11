Chand Mera Dil trailer: Lakshya's one mistake leads to ‘tragic’ ending of his ‘legendary' love story with Ananya Panday

The trailer opens with Lakshya’s character trying to apologise to Ananya Panday’s character, Chandni. He is seen making an emotional confession and asking for forgiveness. However, Chandni appears upset and walks away without hearing him out. The trailer then shifts to the beginning of their relationship, showing how the two fell in love during their college days.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is back with another romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil , starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in lead roles. After facing multiple delays, the film is finally set to release in theatres next week. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, giving audiences a glimpse into the emotional love story between the two lead characters.

Ananya’s Chandni is shown falling for Lakshya’s simple and grounded personality. Their relationship grows stronger over time as he introduces her to his family and also starts changing some of his habits for her, including smoking cigarettes. The couple describe their romance as a “legendary” love story, but things begin to fall apart after Lakshya makes what the trailer calls an “unforgivable” mistake. The incident eventually forces Chandni to choose her self-respect over the relationship. The trailer also hints at emotional confrontations, heartbreak and separation.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Dharma Movies wrote, “A love story that's not perfect, not planned, just a little real.” Actor Suhana Khan, who is also Ananya Panday’s close friend, reacted to the trailer and commented, “can’t wait.”

Fans also shared their reactions online soon after the trailer was released. One user commented, “Finally something so promising after so long from Dharma.” Another wrote, “The trailer is fantastic and the music is bombastic. Hope the story and screenplay doesn't disappoint.” One comment read, “It’s giving Saiyaara vibes.” Another fan praised Lakshya’s performance and wrote, “Lakshya's screaming! His acting is getting better.” Several users also praised the chemistry between the lead actors.

About Chand Mera Dil Chand Mera Dil was officially announced by Dharma Productions in November 2024. The film has been directed by Vivek Soni, known for projects like Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aap Jaisa Koi. The official logline of the film reads, “Not every first love gets a second chance. Come witness Aarav & Chandni’s road to love!”

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza. The screenplay has been written by Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni, while the dialogues are by Akshat Ghildial, Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni. Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22.