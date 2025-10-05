Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
The Ba***ds of Bollywood star Lakshya left 15000 per day job for films, talked about the 'guts' to do so

Ananya Das
Updated on: Oct 05, 2025 12:11 pm IST

Before turning to films, Lakshya starred in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus. His Bollywood debut film was Kill.

Actor Lakshya, who rose to prominence with The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Kill, had once said that he quit a 15000 per day job before venturing into films. Speaking with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel last year, the actor had also recalled his father, Romesh Lalwani, telling him his monthly salary was the same amount that Lakshya earned per day.

Lakshya was last seen in his debut web series--The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
When Lakshya reacted to quitting 30 lakh per month job

On the show, Ranveer said he met film producer Ramesh Taurani, who told him to ask Lakshya, where he “got the guts to quit his job paying 30 lakh per month” and choose films. Lakshya had said, “I don't know. In TV, the system is of per day. We get daily wages, an amount of 15000, 20000 and 25000 every day. My price was quite good then.”

Lakshya spoke about the time when his show Porus had almost ended. "At that time, I called up my father and said, 'Porus is ending. I'm getting another show and they are offering me this amount per day'. My papa, being papa, coming from a middle-class background, said, 'Take it, what's the problem? The amount you are earning per day is my monthly salary. So take it, what's wrong?" he added.

About Lakshya's acting career

Before turning to films, Lakshya starred in Warrior High, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus. His Bollywood debut film was Kill. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film also starred Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan. The hyperviolent film was a success worldwide.

Lakshya was last seen in his debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Directed by Aryan Khan, in his directorial debut for Netflix, it also featured Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Manish Chaudhari.

