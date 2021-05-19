Language, region shouldn’t be a barrier for any actor: Ranjha Vikram Singh

Known for films like ‘Heropanti,’ ‘Ya Rab,’ and ‘Fauji Calling,’ producer-actor Ranjha Vikram Singh has also had a long stint with Telugu and Punjabi cinema. “I believe language/region should never be a barrier for any actor. I love being part of good cinema and amazing stories that are happening around the globe whether as an actor or a filmmaker,” said Ranjha, who was in Lucknow before the Corona Curfew.

Ranjha, who began his film career with ‘Mumbai Godfather’ in 2006, feels things were very different then. “It was a different time and the work process was very different. I played the lead in two back-to-back films and they did well too. But the corporate culture flourishing then became an obstacle for people like me who were newcomers. After a few more films in Bollywood, I got a good opportunity in Telugu cinema with the film ‘Rebel’ and then it was no looking back.”

“As I was working across industries and came up with my own banner and made my first Punjabi film ‘25 Kille’, ‘Heropanti’ brought me back to Hindi films. Recently, I produced ‘Fauji Calling and also acted in it,” he said.

“Had Covid cases not surged, the film would have got a full-fledged theatre release in March this year and could have been a big hit though it still did well with limited release. Now, it will be out on OTT soon and finally it will also reach the entire audience,” added Ranjha.

The actor is currently based in Chandigarh due to Covid restrictions in Mumbai and is working on his upcoming project ‘Ziddi Jatt’ slated for next year March.