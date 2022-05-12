Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Lara Dutta calls for acceptance for women behind the camera
bollywood

Lara Dutta calls for acceptance for women behind the camera

Actor Lara Dutta lauds women for taking the control of filmmaking business, and hopes it only grows in the future
Lara Dutta was last seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati
Updated on May 12, 2022 10:50 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

What do Alia Bhatt, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Kangana Ranaut have in common? Well, they all are making their own path behind the camera, exploring the filmmaking business. But Bhupathi feels there is a need for more women to get associated with the business side of showbiz.

“My 20s and 30s were really spent in this business building relationships. Because at the end of the day, everybody knows that the film industry really functions on the personal relationships that you build,” Bhupathi shares.

She continues, “I was very fortunate to have the opportunity of working with some of the best production houses, some of the best actors and directors. Now, the industry knows me not just as an actor, but as a producer as well”.

The Hundred actor feels it is fantastic to see more women going behind the camera, making it a level playing field.

“Today, you have Deepika, Alia and Kangana as producers. Now, the industry is accustomed to seeing actresses wanting to take more challenging roles driving the business, not just from a creative point of view, but also from a business point of view,” stresses the 43-year-old.

RELATED STORIES

And that’s one of the things she wants to witness more in the industry. “I want to see more acceptance (of that). I want to see more women succeed within the business, making successful projects. Because that’s when you will also see a change in content. And you will see things become less sort of formula driven,” reveals the BellBottom actor.

When it comes to the actor’s point of view, she hopes filmmakers take more chances with scripts.

“Sometime back I was having a conversation with the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan if there is a b**t kicking female villain in the story. And told them they should really explore it soon because it has never been explored on screen yet. These are the things we are looking forward to doing,” she signs off on a positive note.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP