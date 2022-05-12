Lara Dutta calls for acceptance for women behind the camera

What do Alia Bhatt, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Kangana Ranaut have in common? Well, they all are making their own path behind the camera, exploring the filmmaking business. But Bhupathi feels there is a need for more women to get associated with the business side of showbiz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My 20s and 30s were really spent in this business building relationships. Because at the end of the day, everybody knows that the film industry really functions on the personal relationships that you build,” Bhupathi shares.

She continues, “I was very fortunate to have the opportunity of working with some of the best production houses, some of the best actors and directors. Now, the industry knows me not just as an actor, but as a producer as well”.

The Hundred actor feels it is fantastic to see more women going behind the camera, making it a level playing field.

“Today, you have Deepika, Alia and Kangana as producers. Now, the industry is accustomed to seeing actresses wanting to take more challenging roles driving the business, not just from a creative point of view, but also from a business point of view,” stresses the 43-year-old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And that’s one of the things she wants to witness more in the industry. “I want to see more acceptance (of that). I want to see more women succeed within the business, making successful projects. Because that’s when you will also see a change in content. And you will see things become less sort of formula driven,” reveals the BellBottom actor.

When it comes to the actor’s point of view, she hopes filmmakers take more chances with scripts.

“Sometime back I was having a conversation with the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan if there is a b**t kicking female villain in the story. And told them they should really explore it soon because it has never been explored on screen yet. These are the things we are looking forward to doing,” she signs off on a positive note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}