Lara Dutta on husband Mahesh Bhupati: ‘I am extremely neat and organised, he is an absolute mess’

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupati prove opposites really do attract. The couple is going 12 years strong despite being, as Lara put it, "polar opposites." In a recent interview, the actor, who was crowned Miss Universe 2000, shared how she differs from her tennis player husband. Read more: Lara Dutta says she 'almost had a heart attack' when 4-year-old Saira spoke about divorce

Lara and Mahesh, India’s first Grand Slam winner, married on February 16, 2011. Their first child together, daughter Saira Bhupati, was born on January 20, 2012. Mahesh was married to model Shvetha Jaishankar for seven years before marrying Lara.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Lara called herself a ‘neat freak’. Speaking of how she likes to neatly gather and store her belongings before any travel, Lara said, “You can actually peel my suitcase off layer by layer. Everything is either in its packing cubes or they are really layered.”

Lara also spoke about her husband Mahesh in the interview. She called him ‘a mess’ but admitted that he became more organised after their marriage. “I am extremely neat and organised. Mahesh is the polar opposite. He is used to throwing things in his kit bag and moving to the next city. He is an absolute mess. Hopefully, that has changed a little bit over 11 years of marriage,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lara was seen in the ZEE5 show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which released in January 2022. She essayed the character of one of Naseeruddin Shah’s four daughter in the web series, which also starred actors Soha Ali Khan, Raghubir Yadav and Varun Thakur, among others.

In Hundred on Disney+ Hotstar, her OTT debut, Lara played Soumya Shukla, a police office. She was also seen in Hiccups & Hookups on Lionsgate Play. Lara played the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom. The 2021 film also featured actors Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

