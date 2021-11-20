Lara Dutta reacts after fan notices she hasn't changed phone cover in years: 'I thought I was poor'

Lara Dutta has begun promotions for her upcoming Lionsgate Play series, Hiccups and Hookups. On Saturday, a journalist shared a picture with her from media interactions but one fan's attention was grabbed by Lara's phone cover.

“Me sochta tha yaar hum jaise log hi garib hote hai...... ab Lara Dutta G ko hi dekhlo unhone apna mobile cover 2 saalo se change nahi kiya hai (I thought it was people like me who are poor but look at Lara Dutta. She hasn't changed her mobile cover in two years),” their comment read.

Lara responded to the person's tweet and wrote, “Correct!!! Kyunki kuch cheezon ki sentimental value bhi hoti hain (Because some things have a sentimental value as well).”

Recently, Lara took to Instagram to share a clarification about her fake profiles on dating apps. "Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages, they have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app. So, it's been absolutely crazy, I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here, right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been and am not on any right now either,” she had said.

Lara is married to former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi. The couple also has a daughter.

Hiccups and Hookups is directed by Kunal Kohli will stream on Lionsgate Play from November 26. It also stars Prateik Babbar, Divya Seth, Nassar Abdullah, Khalid Siddiqui, Meiyang Chang, Meera Chopra and Ayn Zoya.

Lara was last seen in BellBottom with Akshay Kumar. She played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.

