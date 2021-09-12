Priyanka Chopra celebrates 21 years of friendship with Lara Dutta, meets her daughter Saira. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new picture from a recent meet-up with actor Lara Dutta in London. The two have been friends for 21 years since meeting each other at the Miss India 2000 pageant.

In the photo, shared on Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka is seen posing with Lara and her daughter, Saira. Priyanka mentioned that their friendship can ‘pick up’ whenever they meet. “21 years and counting.. friendships that can pick up at any given time… @larabhupathi and her most shining star. Saira you’re definitely your mums daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories. Also Missed you #Pradeepguha,” she wrote.

Pradeep Guha was Priyanka and Lara's mentor at the Miss India pageant. Both of them mourned his death last month and offered their condolences in social media posts. “You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much. I’ve had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor. You saw something in me I never knew I had. You never shied away from reminding me on how I could be better. You always lead with charge,” Priyanka had written about Pradeep.

Also read: When Priyanka Chopra said she and Dia Mirza were 'babes' during Miss India, would call Lara Dutta 'mom'

In 2000, Lara won the Miss India crown and later, the Miss Universe title as well. Meanwhile, Priyanka was the first runner-up at Miss India but won Miss World crown later. Actor Dia Mirza was second runner-up and she, too, won the Miss Asia Pacific title. It was the first and only time that all three finalists from Miss India had simultaneously won their respective international pageants.

After their Miss Universe and Miss World wins, Priyanka and Lara starred together in Akshay Kumar's Andaaz. Recently, Priyanka sent Lara a copy of her autobiography Unfinished and thanked her for “being such a big part of my story.”