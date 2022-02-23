Lara Dutta reveals she would never do sanitary napkins, alcohol and cigarettes advertisements. Here's why

Actor Lara Dutta has revealed that she will not be part of ads for sanitary napkins, alcohol brands and cigarettes. In a new interview, Lara was asked if she has ever refused any brand or category. Lara said that if she's not going to use a product, she 'won’t endorse it'.

Lara Dutta has worked in several advertisements over the years including those for cooking oils, cereals, toothpaste and bikes. After winning the Miss Universe crown in 2000, Lara has featured in many movies so far. She made her debut with Andaaz in 2003 and starred in films such as Masti (2004), No Entry (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), Partner (2007), Housefull (2010), Chalo Dilli (2011), and Don 2 (2011).

In an interview with Campaign India, she said, "Yes, I have. I don’t associate with alcohol brands. It’s not because I’m a teetotaller but because I think content is really important. Whenever ads come to me, they need to be out of the box and I haven’t seen that with alcohol brands’ advertising. I won’t advertise cigarettes too. In the recent past, I was approached by a brand of sanitary napkins and I turned that down as well."

"I genuinely believe that it’s time we address the ecological impact that it creates and today there are other options available like menstrual cups which are much better. I want to be able to promote these kinds of products in the future. I believe in walking the talk. If I’m not going to use the product, I won’t endorse it," Lara added.

Last year, Lara essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. She then played a single mother in the series Hiccups and Hookups. Last month, she was seen in the web show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

