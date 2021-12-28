Lara Dutta says Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes will always have ‘love-hate relationship’

Lara Dutta opened up about the soured equation between her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and his former tennis partner Leander Paes. She said that they will always continue to have a ‘love-hate relationship’ with each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh and Leander were considered the most successful doubles pair of Indian tennis. However, their partnership came to an end due to personal differences, shortly after they won the 1999 French Open Men’s Doubles title.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Lara was asked to comment on their equation. “They can never be separated from each other. Mahesh and Leander are going to have this love-hate relationship throughout their life,” she said.

Mahesh and Leander’s split was explored in the seven-part docu-series Break Point, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The show came out on Zee5 earlier this year.

Currently, Lara is gearing up for the release of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which is about how an aged royal chooses his successors among his four daughters. The show, directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar and Varun Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the show, Lara said in a statement, “It was such a refreshing experience shooting for this series with such great co-stars who together are a mad bunch to handle. Family dramas might be common, but this dysfunctional family is unlike any you have seen before, and we can’t wait for everyone to join this crazy family on their crazy adventures only on Zee5.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see | Break Point review: Mahesh Bhupathi-Leander Paes’ Zee5 show is irresistibly compelling despite Tiwaris’ bland direction

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is Lara’s third web series; she previously starred in the Disney+ Hotstar series Hundred and Lionsgate Play series Hiccups and Hookups. Her last big-screen release was the Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom, in which she played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON