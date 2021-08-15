Lara Dutta says she doesn't feel the need to be 'constantly seen on screen'

Actor Lara Dutta says for her it is more important to strike a work-life balance rather than try too hard to be seen on screen.

The former Miss Universe entered the Hindi film industry in 2003 with Andaaz, also starring Akshay Kumar and another debutante, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Since then the actor has appeared in films Aan: Men at Work, No Entry, Bhagam Bhag, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Partner, Billu, Housefull, Singh Is Bliing, and Azhar as well as web show Hundred.

Lara, 43, who tied the knot with tennis star Mahesh Bhupati in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Saira the next year, said she believes in giving equal time to other aspects of her life apart from her career.

“I juggle between multiple roles -- a mother, an entrepreneur, an actor, and a producer -- and I want to give all the things equal amounts of importance and time. So when the right project comes I will do it.

"I don’t feel the burning need to be constantly seen on screen or being written about. I am very content and satisfied,” Lara told PTI.

The 43-year-old actor, whose last big screen release was 2018 movie Welcome to New York, will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-led espionage thriller BellBottom.

The film, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, is based on a true story that follows an undercover RAW agent (Akshay Kumar) who is on a mission to rescue over 200 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

In the period movie, also starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain, Lara plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

BellBottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

It is set to arrive in theatres on August 19.