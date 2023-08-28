ABCD 2's Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged to 'man of her dreams', shares glimpse of romantic proposal on Caribbean holiday

Actor Lauren Gottlieb, who made headlines as she danced to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's song Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023, is back in news. On Monday, the American actor-dancer took to Instagram to announce her engagement to long-time London-based boyfriend, Tobias Jones. Lauren, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, wrote a long note and shared a bunch of pictures with Tobias on Instagram. Also read: Lauren Gottlieb finds love in Tobias Jones

Lauren Gottlieb's stunning proposal photos

Lauren Gottlieb announces engagement to Tobias Jones.

Introducing her fiancé, Lauren Gottlieb wrote in her caption, "A million times YES (ring emoji). Officially forever (heart with arrow emoji). Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man, who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more!"

Giving a peek at how he proposed to her, Lauren shared pictures from their proposal location, Aruba Ocean Villas in the Caribbean. A part of her caption read, "Thank you @arubaoceanvillas for the most stunning proposal location and set up!! Thank you @carlosdelgadx for the most beautiful engagement photos!"

The first picture showed Tobias, who was dressed in an all-black outfit, on one knee as he proposed to Lauren, who wore an orange dress. The two stood on a wooden deck overlooking the ocean. It was decorated with rose petals and a floral backdrop.

Lauren also shared a couple of candid pictures of herself and Tobias. There were also two photos of the couple kissing in various locations at the stunning property. A romantic beach photo of the two taken during the sunset and another one of Tobias hugging Lauren was also shared.

Lauren Gottlieb on their relationship

She further wrote in her caption, "After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each others lives. For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!!"

Tobias, who is a video creator, also shared a sweet note for his fiancé in their joint Instagram post, writing, "Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect woman was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate (red heart emoji)."

About Lauren Gottlieb

Prior to her Bollywood debut, Lauren Gottlieb participated in season three of the American dance show So You Think You Can Dance in 2005. As a dancer in the US, she had performed with Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Shakira and Enrique Iglesias, among others.

Lauren was also the runner up in the sixth season of the popular Indian television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer and partner Punit Pathak in 2013. Later, she judged the eighth season of the show. She has also appeared in the music video for Harrdy Sandhu's She Dance Like, which was released in 2019.

