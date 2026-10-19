Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Bollywood hit-list: Enmity with Salman Khan to firing on Tiger Shroff, threats to Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma

On Sunday evening, shots were fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, with three men spotted at the scene, and two of them opening fire. His driver and a bystander were injured in the shootout. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang took responsibility for it and reportedly said in an audio note, “Anyone in the film industry who works separately from us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill him.” This is unfortunately not the first time that Bishnoi and his gang have targeted key figures in the film industry, beginning with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan

Shots were fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility and cited his association with Salman Khan.

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Salman is alleged to have poached blackbucks, an animal sacred to the Bishnoi community, while shooting Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Jodhpur in 1998. Bishnoi issued his first public death threat against the actor in 2018. Following Sidhu Moosewala’s death in 2022, Salman was warned he would meet the same fate. Threatening emails and warning shots outside his Bandra residence have continued since then.

Gippy Grewal

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In 2023, unidentified gunmen opened fire outside Gippy Grewal’s Canadian home and reportedly, four bullets were fired at a parked Lamborghini car parked outside his home. Bishnoi’s gang claimed responsibility in a social media post, citing his association with Salman. On Shekhar Suman's chat show Shekhar Tonite this year, Gippy said, “We didn't even have a close friendship. But they assumed otherwise, and that led to the incident.” No arrests have been made yet.

AP Dhillon

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Deep Dive Why was Tiger Shroff targeted in the shooting? People claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives said Tiger had been warned and targeted him because he did not follow their demands and because of his association with Salman Khan. Police said the motive was still under investigation. Was Tiger Shroff injured in the attack, and who else was hurt? Tiger was reported to have suffered minor abrasions, but no bullet injuries. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were shot and taken to hospital; reports said both were stable. What steps have police taken to investigate the attack on Tiger Shroff? Police formed investigation teams, reviewed CCTV footage and collected ballistic evidence. They recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the attack and detained people for questioning.

{{^usCountry}} In 2024, 14 gunshots were fired, and an arson attack took place outside AP Dhillon’s UK home. An associate of Bishnoi claimed responsibility for it via a social media post. The attack was reportedly carried out to threaten Dhillon for his collaboration on the music video Old Money with Salman. In 2025, an Indian national in the UK on a student visa who filmed the shooting pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 6 years' jail, and in 2026, his deportation was ordered. Another co-suspect reportedly remains at large. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2024, 14 gunshots were fired, and an arson attack took place outside AP Dhillon’s UK home. An associate of Bishnoi claimed responsibility for it via a social media post. The attack was reportedly carried out to threaten Dhillon for his collaboration on the music video Old Money with Salman. In 2025, an Indian national in the UK on a student visa who filmed the shooting pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 6 years' jail, and in 2026, his deportation was ordered. Another co-suspect reportedly remains at large. {{/usCountry}}

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Kapil Sharma

In 2025, gunfire was first reported outside Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada, causing property damage and no injuries. A second drive-by shooting occurred a month later, with Bishnoi associates claiming responsibility and citing Kapil's inviting Salman to the Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix as the reason. A third attack occurred at the cafe again, two months later, with gunmen opening fire from a vehicle. This year, they targeted Kapil’s Chai Sutta Bar in May and issued a warning on social media, asking him to ‘get in line’.

Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh

In February this year, gunshots were fired outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai home, with investigators linking it to Bishnoi’s gang. In the same month, Ranveer Singh’s manager received a threatening WhatsApp message demanding between ₹1 and 10 crore. The actor also receives a second note warning him and Rohit to ‘fall in line’ or face targeting. The voice notes have been traced to Harry Boxer, aka Harman Sandhu, Bishnoi’s associate. A lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against him.

Tiger Shroff

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On October 18 in Mumbai, three assailants opened fire on Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu in a drive-by. Videos show three men on a bike. One of them opened fire, injuring the actor’s driver and a bystander. Tiger did not sustain any bullet injuries. An audio message by Bishnoi’s aide, Anil Pandit, from an X (formerly Twitter) account named Harman Sandhu surfaced, claiming responsibility.

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“Sooner or later, number sabka aayega. (Sooner or later, everyone's number will come up),” he allegedly said in the note that Tiger had also been warned previously for his association with Salman. Three men suspected to be involved in the firing were detained in Rajasthan's Kota from a train coming from Mumbai on Monday, a police official told PTI. Pandit also warned that the attacks will continue, “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”