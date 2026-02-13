Ranveer Singh targetted by Bishnoi gang, threatens to harm his staff: ‘Inki aesi tesi karna shuru karenge’

Just days after a threatening message surfaced on his phone, Ranveer Singh has received yet another threat, this time from a person claiming to be associated with the Bishnoi gang. In the chilling voice note, the unidentified man is heard issuing a warning to the actor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, claiming that their “entire staff” would be targeted and killed if they don’t listen to them and follow what they tell them. Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have worked together on films such as Simmba, Cirkus and Singham Again.

In the voice note, which was accessed by HT as well, a man is heard saying, "baat se mukarne ki saza kya hoti hai tujhe bataenge (We will show you what is the punishment for going back on one’s word).”

"Time rehte tum dono line pe nahi aaye na, tumhara vo ilaaj karenge, tumhara vo haal karenge ki tumhari saat pidhiya yaad rakhengi. Ranveer Singh, tujhe bhot zyada shauk hai salah dene ka, ki jaao sir aap application dedo report kardo thane mein, or tune bhi kar di, theek, or tune bhi kardi, koi chakkar nahi hai. Ab sun meri baat, tumhare neeche jo bhi kaam karta hai na manager, jitne bhi log kaam karte hain, inki detail hai hamare pass, inke ghar ki, kab office jaate hain, kab ghar aate hain, parivaar kaha rehta hai, sabki detail hai hamare pass. Tumhare ko kuch nahi bolenge, inki aesi tesi karna shuru karenge, tab tumhari akal thikane aaegi,” the man is heard saying in the voice note.

It translates to, “If you two don’t fall in line in time, we will deal with you in such a way that your seven generations will remember it. Ranveer Singh, you’re very fond of giving advice, telling people to go and file an application and report to the police station, and you did that too, fine, no problem. Now listen to me: everyone who works under you, your manager and all the staff, we have all their details: their homes, when they go to the office, when they return, where their families live, we have everything. We won’t say anything to you; we’ll start targeting them instead. That’s when you’ll come to your senses.”

In the voice note, the man is heard claiming that Ranveer has failed to honour a promise and warns him to go back on his word or face serious consequences. However, he does not specify what exactly he is referring to.

"Ranveer Singh tune koi baat bolkar usse mukar gaya na, theek hai, uss liye voice note chor rahe hain tereko, ya toh tu teri baat pe waapas aaja usi pe, nahi toh baat se mukarne ki saza kya hoti hai tujhe bataenge. Araam se baith kar sunna, tu or rohit shetty. Or pure bollywood ko bhi bol raha hu, yah toh time rehte line pe ajana jisko bhi hum call kare, agar nahi aaye, baad mein dekhna hum kya haal karte hain aap logo ka,” the man is heard saying in the voice note.

It loosely translates to, “Ranveer Singh, you said something and then went back on your word… That’s why I’m leaving this voice note for you – either you return to what you promised, or we’ll show you what the punishment is for backing out. Sit and listen carefully, you and Rohit Shetty. And I’m saying this to the entire Bollywood too: whoever we call should fall in line in time. If you don’t, then later you’ll see what we do to all of you.”

Ranveer, Deepika tighten security Last week, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone swiftly stepped up security arrangements outside their Mumbai residence after the actor allegedly received a threatening voice note on WhatsApp, in which the sender allegedly demanded crores.

An official letter from the housing complex to the Dadar Police Station has revealed that the couple have deployed armed personnel outside their residence. Hindustan Times accessed the letter sent to the Police Station, which revealed that the couple had deployed 6 armed security personnel without the ‘permission’ of the Society Managing Committee. Another uniformed police personnel is also stationed with the two actors, the letter mentions.

A report from India Today claimed that Ranveer informed the Mumbai Police after receiving the extortion threat, after which security outside his residence was immediately heightened. Meanwhile, the police launched an investigation into the matter.