AP Dhillon breaks silence on firing outside his Canada home: 'I am safe, my people are safe...'

Hours after shots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver, the singer has taken to Instagram to assure fans of his safety. According to an India Today report, jailed Lawrence Bishnoi and gangster Rohit Godara have claimed responsibility for the shooting.

'Peace and love to all'

On Tuesday, the Punjab-born singer, who has been living in Canada for many years now, wrote on Instagram Stories, "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything (folded hands emoji). Peace and love to all."



'Glad you're safe'

Around the same time, AP Dhillon also shared a video of himself jamming to his song Sweet Flower on Instagram Reels. "Keep spreading love," he wrote in his caption. A fan commented on his new video, "Glad you're safe." Another wrote, "Be safe bro." Another fan repeated, "Thank God he is safe, @apdhillon take care of yourself..."

What we know so far

AP Dhillon, known for songs such as Brown Munde, Excuses, Summer High, With You, and Dil Nu, among others, lives on Victoria Island in British Columbia. A video, which is being circulated on the internet, but has not been independently verified by Hindustan Times, shows a man standing outside a house firing multiple shots at night. The location remains unverified.

Moreover, as per a widely shared social media post, gangster Rohit Godara is claiming responsibility of the firing that took place at two locations in Canada, Victoria Island and Woodbridge Toronto. He reportedly fired outside the singer's home after he featured actor Salman Khan in a recent music video for his song Old Money. The gangster claims he is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, and also issued death threats to AP Dhillon.



In July, Salman Khan had named Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi in the chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police in connection with the shooting incident outside his house. In his statement, Salman said, "So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping and (they were) planning to kill me and my family members." He told police that he and his family had received several other threats in recent years.