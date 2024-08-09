Old Money out now: AP Dhillon unleashes his inner Animal; Salman Khan turns Bhai mode on in a violent call for peace

AP Dhillon surprised his fans a few days ago by announcing Old Money, a collaboration with Bollywood action stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Salman even hinted that AP will be seen in an acting role in the video. Old Money is out now, and it's a short action film under the guise of a music video. (Also Read: Salman Khan is the cutest maamu to Ayat at sister Arpita's birthday bash. Watch) AP Dhillon and Salman Khan in Old Money

Salman comes to AP's rescue

The music video starts with AP and his associate Bunty heading out of their home, before they're interruped by “Bhai” Salman Khan. When they say they're going out to take care of business, Salman warns them to make sure he doesn't have to come rescue them again. As it turns out, that's exactly what happens. AP and Bunty dish out punches and kicks, with the rapper even bursting a couple of goons wide open.

But once they get outnumbered, Salman comes to their rescue. He makes a stylish entry, with a goon hanging on his left shoulder. As the goons hold an injured AP captive in a chair, Salman approaches him, dismantling every man who comes in his way, exuding his signature swag. AP laughs maniacally as his Bhai marches on as a one-man army. Soon, AP also manages to escape on his own and shoots at the leg of his real-life collaborator and reel-life antagonist, Shinda Kahlon.

Sanjay Dutt's plea for peace

As AP is about to kill Shinda, he gets a call from Sanjay Dutt, who introduces himself as “Dutt Sahab” to him, a moniker reserved for his late father and legendary actor Sunil Dutt. Sanjay then tells AP that he should be known for his work, and not for his violence. A text then pops up on screen asking viewers to “Say no to violence.” The video ends with Sanjay telling Salman on the phone to meet him at night for a celebration.

On the film front, Sanjay's new romantic comedy Ghudchadi drops on JioCinema today. He'll be next seen in Double iSmart, KD - The Devil, Baap, and Housefull 5. Meanwhile, Salman is filming his next, Sikandar.