Salman Khan is the cutest maamu to Ayat at sister Arpita's birthday bash. Watch

Arpita celebrates birthday with Salman

Riteish shared the video with the caption, “Happy birthday my dearest darling @arpitakhansharma we love you!!! Have a fabulous year ahead!!!” In the video, Arpita was seen cutting a huge white cake, surrounded by her family and close friends. Ayush carried Ayat his arms and smiled. Salman, clad in a black t-shirt was seen on his right, singing happy birthday with the rest of the people and cheering for her. Sohail was seen standing behind Arpita.

Arpita cut the cake and fed it to Aayush, Salman and Sohail. Salman was seen interacting with niece Ayat in the meantime, who was making goofy faces and smiling at him.

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif. The film also had a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments- Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai--the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina).

He is currently shooting for his Eid special film that will release in theatres next year, called Sikandar. Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna. It be directed by A R Murugadoss. The project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson.