Salman Khan is the cutest maamu to Ayat at sister Arpita's birthday bash. Watch
Salman Khan and Sohail Khan attended sister Arpita Khan's birthday bash. Check out how her daughter Ayat Khan interacted with Salman.
It was an evening of fun and cheer at the Khan household as Arpita Khan celebrated her birthday in the presence of friends and family. She was seen cutting a huge cake, as husband Aayush Sharma stood beside her with their son Ayat on his arms. Salman Khan and Sohail Khan were also present in the celebrations, which was shared by actor Riteish Deshmukh in his Instagram Stories. (Also read: Aayush Sharma opens up on firing outside brother-in-law Salman Khan's house: ‘We as a family stand together’)
Arpita celebrates birthday with Salman
Riteish shared the video with the caption, “Happy birthday my dearest darling @arpitakhansharma we love you!!! Have a fabulous year ahead!!!” In the video, Arpita was seen cutting a huge white cake, surrounded by her family and close friends. Ayush carried Ayat his arms and smiled. Salman, clad in a black t-shirt was seen on his right, singing happy birthday with the rest of the people and cheering for her. Sohail was seen standing behind Arpita.
Arpita cut the cake and fed it to Aayush, Salman and Sohail. Salman was seen interacting with niece Ayat in the meantime, who was making goofy faces and smiling at him.
More details
Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif. The film also had a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments- Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai--the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina).
He is currently shooting for his Eid special film that will release in theatres next year, called Sikandar. Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna. It be directed by A R Murugadoss. The project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson.
