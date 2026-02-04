Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Lawrence Bishnoi's gang targeting his Canada café: ‘Gangster bhi lage hue hai aaj kal’

When the audience laughed, Kapil replied, “Ek do mulkon ke gangster bhi lage hue hain aaj kal (These days gangsters from one or two countries have their eyes on me too)” hinting at Bishnoi and his gang. However, soon, realising the sensitivity of the situation, Kapil laughed and asked the videographers present there to cut it out. But then he realised the event was being broadcast live, and asked those present how much more they would record.

Kapil was on stage with Netflix India Vice President of Content, Monika Shergill . Praising his long association with the platform, Monika commented that the OTT platform had been looking to collaborate with Kapil for a long time. She joked, “Hamari nazar, India ki nazar toh bahut time se aap par hai, Kapil. Hopefully, 11 mulko ki police ki nazar nahi hone chahiye (We had our eyes set on you for a long time, as did India. Hopefully, police from 11 countries don’t).”

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma was at Netflix’s What Next event held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. He took a subtle dig at gangsters having their eyes set on him recently, before realising that the event was streaming live. This comes after an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi targeted Kapil’s Canada cafe three times in four months last year.

3 attacks on Kapil Sharma’s cafe in 4 months Kapil and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, opened a cafe named Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, in 2025. Shots were fired at the restaurant three times in four months in July, August and October. Bishnoi’s associates, specifically Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, alias Kulveer Sidhu, claimed responsibility for it on social media, warning the ‘general public’ to stay away.

No injuries were reported in the firings that caused property damage. In November, the Delhi police arrested an alleged key conspirator in the August firing named Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, from Dhillon’s gang.

Last seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Kapil will soon star in Dadi Ki Shaadi. He also hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.