Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to re-release in theatres after getting washed out by Dhurandhar

Kapil Sharma-starrer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was released on December 12, but its box office performance was severely impacted by the wave that was Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh-starrer was released in December 5, and went on to do record-breaking business in the first two weeks. The makers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 have now announced that they will re-release the film next month, in January 2026. Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will re-release in January 2026.

Kapil Sharma film to re-release

The makers of Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 released a statement in which they stated that the theatrical run was impacted by limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases. The film managed to earn ₹1.85 crore on day one of its release, and has so far earned ₹ 12.31 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.

“Even with limited screens, Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 managed to make audiences laugh, entertain and relive the franchise’s charm with its light-hearted comedy and situational humour. Keeping the ongoing excitement of the fans in mind, Producer Mr Ratan Jain has decided to re-release the film once again in January 2026,” the statement read.

A release date will be announced shortly.

About the film

The film also stars Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh and Parul Gulati. The film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas Mustan. The film is a sequel to the 2015 comedy film, which also starred Varun Sharma, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur and Elli Avram. The first film focused on Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan, played by Kapil, who is married to four women.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "What makes this watchable is the talented cast. Kapil Sharma's comic timing is effortless, and that helps. So does Manjot Singh as Hubby, Mohan's best friend. The two work well together. Late actor Asrani, who we lost recently, also features in the film, and his appearance is nostalgic. In his early 80s, when he must have shot this, he still manages to hold his own and entertain."