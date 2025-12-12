Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 review: This Kapil Sharma film is funny, breezy in parts, stretched in others

Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2

Director: Anukalp Goswami

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati

Rating: ★★.5 Bollywood's rulebook for sequels would probably have this right at the top if it were ever written: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Warina and Kapil Sharma in Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Kapil Sharma's latest big screen outing, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2, a sequel to the film by the same name, follows that line to the T, sticking to almost the same concept.

Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 plot

The story, once again, revolves around a man from Bhopal, Mohan Sharma (Kapil), who wants to marry his girlfriend Sanya (Hira Warina), but their families oppose the match due to their different religions. He agrees to convert to Islam but ends up marrying Ruhi (Ayesha Khan). His own family then forces him to marry Meera (Tridha Choudhary). And as he tries to finally marry Sanya after converting to Christianity, he somehow ends up marrying Jenny (Parul Gulati) while on honeymoon with the first two wives. The police, meanwhile is on the lookout for him after he confesses his multiple marriages to a priest.

The first film had followed a similar storyline, minus the religion angle. Expectedly, the sequel, directed by Anukalp Goswami, piles on ample jokes about it.

KKKPK2 begins on a breezy note with some genuinely funny moments. The plot is simple, and the attempt to keep it tangle free works in its favour. To the film's credit, it doesn't veer into body shaming or double entendre territory to evoke cheap laughs.

But as the story progresses, the jokes begin to dry up at many points. Post intermission, the same trajectory continues, with it's highs and lows.

One of the biggest issues with KKKPK 2 is that the director does not seem to know where to end it. The narrative is stretched unnecessarily after the climax, and while the intent may have been to include a cute cameo, your patience wears thin by then.

What makes this watchable is the talented cast. Kapil Sharma's comic timing is effortless, and that helps. So does Manjot Singh as Hubby, Mohan's best friend. The two work well together. Late actor Asrani, who we lost recently, also features in the film, and his appearance is nostalgic. In his early 80s when he must have shot this, he still manages to hold his own and entertain.

Among the rest of the cast, Akhilendra Mishra and Vipin Sharma, as Mohan's father and father in law respectively, lend solid support.

Tridha, Ayesha and Parul fit their respective roles well.

Verdict

What does not work, however, is the music. The film has at least three song sequences that add nothing to the narrative, even though they might make for decent standalone listens.

Overall, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 is content to play within its comfort zone. It offers a handful of entertaining moments and a game cast, yet the stretched runtime keeps it from landing as confidently as it should. Should be an easy watch for the families.