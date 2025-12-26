Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh film enters the 1000 crore club, washes out TMMTMTTM

Neeshita Nyayapati
Dec 26, 2025 12:14 pm IST

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 21: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer performed well on Christmas despite the competition from TMMTMTTM. 

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 21: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, released in theatres on December 5, has since become the highest-grossing film of 2025. After a massive Christmas haul despite being in its third week, the spy thriller has entered the 1000 crore club with ease, despite competition from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM).

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 21: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 21

Dhurandhar is in its third week of release, and yet, the film continues to hold a strong position at the box office. After collecting 218 crore in its first week and 261.5 crore in its second week, the film appeared to be slowing down as it entered its third week. Despite that, Dhurandhar collected 160.70 crore from day 15-20 and a whopping 28.60 crore on Christmas. By comparison, TMMTMTTM had generated approximately 7.25 crore net in India on its opening day, Thursday.

According to the film’s producers, Jio Studios, Dhurandhar has collected a net of 668.80 crore in India in 21 days. With a gross of 789.18 crore in India and 217.50 crore from overseas, Dhurandhar has a worldwide haul of 1006.7 crore in 21 days. After beating films like Animal and Stree 2, Dhurandhar is now in league with films such as Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR, Jawan and Pathaan. The film now needs to beat Kalki 2898 AD’s 1042.25 crore haul to climb up in ranks.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, with Jio Studios and B62 Studios serving as the film's producers. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi star in it. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026, in all South Indian languages and Hindi.

