Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh film enters the 1000 crore club, washes out TMMTMTTM

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 21: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, released in theatres on December 5, has since become the highest-grossing film of 2025. After a massive Christmas haul despite being in its third week, the spy thriller has entered the ₹1000 crore club with ease, despite competition from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM). Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 21: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar is in its third week of release, and yet, the film continues to hold a strong position at the box office. After collecting ₹218 crore in its first week and ₹261.5 crore in its second week, the film appeared to be slowing down as it entered its third week. Despite that, Dhurandhar collected ₹160.70 crore from day 15-20 and a whopping ₹28.60 crore on Christmas. By comparison, TMMTMTTM had generated approximately ₹7.25 crore net in India on its opening day, Thursday.

According to the film’s producers, Jio Studios, Dhurandhar has collected a net of ₹668.80 crore in India in 21 days. With a gross of ₹789.18 crore in India and ₹217.50 crore from overseas, Dhurandhar has a worldwide haul of ₹1006.7 crore in 21 days. After beating films like Animal and Stree 2, Dhurandhar is now in league with films such as Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR, Jawan and Pathaan. The film now needs to beat Kalki 2898 AD’s ₹1042.25 crore haul to climb up in ranks.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, with Jio Studios and B62 Studios serving as the film's producers. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi star in it. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026, in all South Indian languages and Hindi.