Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to get Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam release too following ‘demand from south’

Aditya Dhar’s December 5th release, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has crossed the ₹600 crore milestone just in India and ₹900 crore worldwide. The film, which was released only in Hindi, received a good response even from the southern states. Following demand, the sequel Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres in all South Indian languages and Hindi. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun are the lead actors in Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar 2 to get a pan-India release

At the end of Dhurandhar, it was announced that the sequel will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026, for Eid. The film will now receive a simultaneous release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, marking a pan-Indian rollout. Despite the film releasing only in Hindi, Dhurandhar had received a good response from South Indian states too, prompting this move, the film's makers said in a press release.

According to Sacnilk, on Tuesday, Dhurandhar saw 28.75% occupancy in Hyderabad, 37.25% in Chennai, and 49.25% in Bengaluru. Compared to Mumbai and NCR, which had occupancy rates of 30.00% and 33.75%, respectively. South distributors have also flagged a need for dubbed versions of the film to be available in theatres in regional languages.

The filmmakers also point out that word-of-mouth, social media virality and repeat viewing have been great in South India for Dhurandhar.

About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Jio Studios and B62 Studios have produced the film. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi star in it.

The film introduces Ranveer as Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is sent to Pakistan to infiltrate a Baloch gang in Lyari. Dhurandhar 2 will delve into his backstory, as hinted at the end of the first film. The film will clash with Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups in the theatre.