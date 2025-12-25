Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Twitter reviews: Internet calls Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday rom com ‘sasta DDLJ’

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Twitter reviews: Sameer Vidwans’s romantic comedy film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM), released in theatres on Christmas to mixed reviews. The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday received praise for not boring people, but won no points for innovation. Here’s how X (formerly Twitter) felt about it. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Twitter reviews: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday play the leads in the rom-com.

‘Sasta DDLJ and K3G’

There were some X users who thought TMMTMTTM reminded them of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) or Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). One X user posted a video of themselves watching the film, writing, “Just Watched #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri One Word Review Wahiyat (nonsense). Sasta DDLJ. Kartik Ananya Over Acting Full On.”

Another seemed to agree, writing, “Bollywood should seriously start focusing on fresh scripts in rom-com genre rather than trying to recreate DDLJ and K3G vibe in every film. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.” Some thought the movie was so bad it ‘ruined’ their Christmas, with an X user writing, “Thank you Ananya and Kartik #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri for ruining my Christmas.”

‘Too predictable and wafer thin’

Some X users also criticised TMMTMTTM for being unevenly paced, calling the plot ‘wafer thin’. An X user’s review read, “#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri The chemistry between Kartik and Ananya is piping hot! On the flip side ,the pace is really slow in the first half with not much happening. Also the plot feels wafer thin!”

Another thought it was a one time watch, writing, “One Word Review: One Time Watch 2.5/5. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri ” — Review. A familiar romantic setup that plays it safe. Kartik Aaryan delivers a good performance supported by a well-placed BGM, but the narrative doesn’t fully rise above its predictability. #KartikAaryan.”

‘Kind of movie you relax to’

However, not everyone was as critical of the film, as some X users wrote about how TMMTMTTM was relaxing to watch. “This is the kind of movie you relax with. No loud drama, just good vibes. #TMMTReview #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri,” wrote one person, while another seemed to agree, “Watched it relaxed and happy. That says everything about this film #TMMTReview.”

“Just walked out with a smile and a full heart. Strong performances, engaging moments, and emotions that stay with you. Definitely worth a watch. #TMMTReview,” read one X user’s review. Pointing out that the film also addresses a relevant topic, a person wrote, “Beyond Romance & Drama, #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri subtly addresses an important issue, giving the story more meaning & making it relatable to today’s audience. A Rom-Com with a message always hits Deeper.”

TMMTMTTM is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Apart from Karthik and Ananya, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania also star in it.