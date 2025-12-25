Shakti Kapoor claims daughter Shraddha Kapoor charges more than Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday: ‘Bahut ziddi hai’

Actor Shakti Kapoor has shut down speculation that his daughter Shraddha Kapoor isn’t getting enough work in Bollywood compared to peers including Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday, asserting that Shraddha actually commands a higher fee than her contemporaries. Recently, Shakti Kapoor was asked about claims suggesting that Shraddha Kapoor has received fewer opportunities compared to Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.

Shakti reveals

Shakti recently appeared on the podcast The Powerful Humans on YouTube where he spoke about his bond with his daughter Shraddha, and spoke about why she is selective about her work.

During the conversation, Shakti was asked about claims suggesting that Shraddha has received fewer opportunities compared to Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.

Responding to it, Shakti said, "Woh picturein hi kam karti hai. Best karti hai. Par paisa zyada leti hai. In sabse zyada paisa leti hai. She does just one or two films a year. (She does very few films. She picks the best films, and charges more than all these people)."

He went on to clarify that Shraddha consciously chooses to take on only one or two films a year, firmly brushing aside rumours that she is struggling to get work. Laughing off such claims, he remarked sarcastically, “She is not getting work?”

Talking about Shraddha’s personality, Shakti shared, “Bahut ziddi hai… She is very stubborn and does what her heart says. She has certain ethics and follows them strictly… We share a great relationship. Sometimes we fight, sometimes we plan holidays, sometimes we discuss films. I am very proud of her – her performances are outstanding. She is a very fine actor.”

What’s next for Sharddha Kapoor

The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy film Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, which went on to become a blockbuster. She also recently lent her voice to the character Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2.

Next, Shraddha has several interesting projects lined up across genres. It is believed that she will star in Pahadpangira, the prequel to Tumbbad, and is also attached to the supernatural drama Naagin. She is also slated to appear in Stree 3 and Bhediya 2. Shraddha is also expected to be seen in Eetha, a biographical drama about the life of celebrated Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.