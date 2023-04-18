Let's Dance Chotu Motu: Salman Khan sings nursery rhymes with Honey Singh, Devi Sri Prasad for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Ahead of the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the newest song from the film has Salman Khan reciting a number of nursery rhymes with the rest of the ensemble cast. Salman also sings this track titled Let's Dance Chotu Motu. He is accompanied by south composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP on the song. The rap portions of the new song are handled by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Bhasin. DSP also contributes to the hookline lyrics of the song. (Also read: O Balle Balle: Salman Khan grooves to Punjabi beats of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song, creates new hook steps)

Salman Khan's next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released on April 21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like the other south-themed song Yentamma, this new track features Salman, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati and others dressed in veshtis as they dance around in a courtyard. The female actors including Pooja Hegde and Bhumika Chawla are also decked up in traditional outfits for the number. Honey Singh also appears with the cast in a few segments of the song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman goes through nursery rhymes like Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Jack and Jill and Humpty Dumpty, but the song gives no indication as to why they are included in the number. As has been the custom with most Salman tracks, there is a hook step in this one as well. The nursery rhymes and the rap portions seem bizarrely pieced together and while the song is upbeat and catchy, it does not gel.

Fans reacted to the combination of Salman and Honey Singh on this new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This song arrives just as the rapper-composer has shared the announcement of his new album, Honey 3.0. On YouTube, one fan wrote in the comments section, "HONEY SINGH IS BACK." While another added, "Salman Bhi × Yo Yo Honey Singh = Blockbuster Song." Others wrote about how the song will appeal to Salman's very young fans. One fan shared, "This will going to be the kids anthem. As an adult I love it so u can imagine the craze in kids after hear this song. It's soo cute n sounds gd at same time."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It is said to be adapted from the Ajith-starrer Veeram. Besides Yentamma, O Balle Balle, Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love) and Bathukamma have also been previously released from the film. Produced by Salman's production banner, the Hindi film will release on April 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON