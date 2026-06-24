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Liam Payne's 9-year-old son, Bear, named sole inheritor of his $29 million estate

The former One Direction member's nine-year-old son, Bear, has become the inheritor of $29 million from his estate.

Jun 24, 2026 04:46 pm IST
ANI | | Edited by Vibha Maru
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Late singer Liam Payne's son, Bear, has been named as the sole beneficiary of his multi-million dollar estate, stated People, citing court documents,

Bear is the sole heir to Liam's $29 million estate

Liam Payne with his son Bear. (Pic: Cheryl/Instagram)

The former One Direction member's nine-year-old son, Bear, has become the inheritor of USD 29,007,998 from his estate. As mentioned in the documents, while some of the money can be used now, the majority of it will be held in a trust until Bear turns 18.

Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony, welcomed his first and only child, son Bear, with singer Cheryl. In May 2025, Cheryl was named as the administrator of Payne's estate, seven months after he died without a will.

At the time, the documents indicated that the gross value of the late singer's estate in the UK amounted to USD 38 million, and the net value was about USD 32.2 million.

When Liam and Cheryl welcomed Bear

 
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