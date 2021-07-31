Lisa Haydon has a one-word response for person who said her 'baby will be cursed'

Actor Lisa Haydon has responded after a social media user said her 'baby will be cursed for fooling followers'. Lisa got the comment on a promotional post she had shared.

Lisa Haydon shared a photo on Instagram in which she spoke about a sun protection lotion. She captioned her post, "Here's your reminder that even though this monsoon, the sun may be playing hide and seek- You should still not forget your sun protection!"

Reacting to her post, a user wrote, "@lisahaydon stop selling chemicals to ruin people life. Your baby will be cursed for fooling followers." She responded with "Wow". Other fans of the actor also supported her and told off the troll.

Other fans of the actor also supported her and told off the troll.

Taking to the comments section, fans showered love on her and asked about her child. A fan wrote, "Hey...have you blessed with girl or boy?? N when...we are waiting for good news." Another said, "Put some pics of the new little one."

Lisa seemingly confirmed the birth of her third baby last month. She didn't make any announcement, nor did she share a picture of her child on social media. She took to the comments section of a post and responded to the question by a fan who had asked her, "Hey can you tell me please where're your 3 tiny babies." She had replied, "In my arms."

Lisa and her husband, Dino Lalvani, are parents to two sons--Zack and Leo. Earlier this year in February, she had announced her third pregnancy by enlisting Zack in revealing the new child's gender--a girl.

On Instagram, she had expressed nervousness at the prospect of becoming a mother for the third time. “Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks,” she had written.

Also Read | When Shilpa Shetty said Raj Kundra was too pricey to be launched as an actor: 'He’s quite a star'

Lisa is known for movies such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Queen, Housefull 3 and Aisha. She also starred in several hit songs such as Manali Trance and Alcoholic from the film The Shaukeens.