Lisa Haydon, pregnant with third child, says no more pregnancies: 'I look forward to life after childbirth'

Actor Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child this month, has said she is looking forward to her life after childbirth, adding that she won't go for any more pregnancies. She already has two sons, Zack and Leo.

Lisa Haydon shared pictures from her recent photoshoot for a magazine on Saturday morning. When a user decided to ask Lisa on the times that she's has been pregnant, she came out with the best of replies.

A user wrote, "It seems like you are pregnant all the time. Do you love being pregnant?" Lisa responded with, "Yes, I do it's a very special time. But also no, not anymore. I look forward to life after childbirth." Even the user trying to troll her was impressed and replied, "So awesome to hear from you Lisa. You have a stunning body. I adore your pregnancy pics so much! Wish you the best! Take care, stay safe."

Lisa managed to impress her troll with her response.

Sharing the pictures, Lisa wrote a long note on how she can never be fully prepared and takes one day at a time. "A bit behind on posting the rest of our shoot with @bazaarindia But, This is my favourite moment of all the pictures. A moment I’ll travel back to in the coming months... when we’d go home to feed ourselves and sleep through the night. Every new addition brings a new family dynamic. Sometimes I feel it’s like a little revolution. When ppl ask if I’m ready. I never know what to say. Yes,because everything weighs heavy. No, because nothing could ever really fully prepare us for what’s about to happen till it does... living on a prayer, stealing sleep, really taking every day as it comes. No matter how crazy things get, there is real surfing to look forward to (not just posing on the board) and being on top of mountains again," she wrote.

Lisa often shares pictures from her pregnancy shoots. In a recent interview, she revealed that her due date is June 22, adding that she can 'feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner'.

“Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel'," she told Harper’s Bazaar India.

Lisa was last seen on the silver screen in Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. She also hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.