Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pregnant Lisa Haydon poses for a beach-side shoot in her best bikinis. See here
Lisa Haydon appears on the cover of a magazine with her sons.
Lisa Haydon appears on the cover of a magazine with her sons.
bollywood

Pregnant Lisa Haydon poses for a beach-side shoot in her best bikinis. See here

  • Lisa Haydon featured on the cover of a magazine with her sons - Zack and Leo. The actor is expecting her third child, a daughter, in June.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 02:35 PM IST

Ahead of the birth of her third baby in June, Lisa Haydon featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India magazine with her sons - Zack and Leo. The Queen actor was seen wearing a white bikini top along with what seems to be a black and white skirt. Meanwhile, her sons wore casual beachwear as they posed beside her.

In another picture, Lisa was seen wearing a black bikini, as she cradled her baby bump. Sharing the picture of the cover, Lisa wrote, "So proud of this little moment with allll my babies. We shot this photo first and this was the only five mins they both kept still and looked at the camera. Thank God for small mercies."

She also opened up about her parenting style and the world she wants to leave behind for her children. “I believe creating a better world begins with the values and virtues that children learn… Zack is very in-tune with nature and he wants to know why people litter. So, I have bought him a pair of big, metal tongs, and when we visit the beach next, we will clean up some of the trash before getting into the ocean. It is about teaching him the little things about life, about what belongs in nature and what doesn’t," she said.

“Sometimes, I wonder, what world do I want my children to grow up in? Our world, today, is in such a state of turmoil, with pandemics, political wars, natural disasters… And it doesn’t seem to be getting better. But I realise that I can’t simply wish for a better world, without doing my part to create it… I believe creating a better world begins with the values and virtues that children learn. It is important to have conversations with them because they need to understand the ‘why’ before anything else," the actor added.

Also read: Lisa Haydon drops post with son Leo, shares pregnancy mantra from the past: 'If nothing fits don’t wear it'

Lisa had previously revealed she is expecting a daughter with her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani. Lisa and Dino, who is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016, after dating for a year. Her last big-screen outing was Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). She also hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lisa haydon lisa haydon kids dino lalvani + 1 more

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan first met Lisa Haydon when he was a teenager.
Varun Dhawan first met Lisa Haydon when he was a teenager.
bollywood

When Varun Dhawan was awed by Lisa Haydon but she saw him as a ‘hungry child’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 07:07 AM IST
  • Varun Dhawan revealed on a show in 2017 that he first met Lisa Haydon when he was a teenager. He was awestruck by her beauty but she looked at him as a ‘hungry child’.
READ FULL STORY
Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child, a baby girl, with husband Dino Lalvani.
Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child, a baby girl, with husband Dino Lalvani.
bollywood

Lisa Haydon feels 'nervous' before welcoming baby girl, son Leo is the reason

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • Lisa Haydon shared a picture with her younger son Leo from their beach outing and admitted to feeling 'nervous', ahead of the birth of her third child. Here is why.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.