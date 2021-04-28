Lisa Haydon drops post with son Leo, shares pregnancy mantra from the past: 'If nothing fits don’t wear it'

Model and actor Lisa Haydon on Wednesday shared her picture ahead of the arrival of her third child. Taking to Instagram she posed with her son Leo and captioned the post, "It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it quite a struggle sometimes. I know most of you think I don’t where anything when I’m pregnant and that is also true. I have subscribed to “if nothing fits don’t wear it” in the past."

She added, "However, after 4 years of consecutive shape shifting and this most likely to be my last pregnancy I thought to talk about what’s worked for me. This is a dress I wear for most of our evening going out type of occasions. It’s super stretchy and one of the few things I bought this pregnancy. I’ve mainly worn stuff that will work with and without a bump to ensure everything is usable long term. Leo just won’t let me put him down these days and most every shoot done at home becomes a family affair... life doesn’t stop for the gram. Tap for tags."

Reacting to the post several celebs, as well as fans, poured their hearts in the comments section. Actor Isabelle Daza wrote, "Im influenced." Actor Nargis Fakhri commented, "You are a goddess." A fan wrote, "How does it feel to be God’s favorite??" Another wrote, "Ever charming n gorgeous you." A third commented, "Such a beautiful portrait."

Recently, she spoke about feeling ‘nervous’ ahead of the arrival of her third child. The actor, who already has two sons - Zack and Leo - with husband Dino Lalvani, is expecting a baby girl this time around. The baby is due in June.

In February, Lisa announced that she and her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani are expecting a daughter, their third child. The couple are already parents to sons, Zack and Leo. She shared a video on Instagram to reveal her pregnancy, and captioned it, "#3 Coming this June."

Lisa and Lalvani, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating. Haydon was recently seen on screen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016 and hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.

