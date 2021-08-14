Lisa Haydon shares first glimpse of daughter Lara, calls her ‘heavenly perfection’. See pics

Actor Lisa Haydon took to Instagram Stories to share the first picture of her daughter. She called her ‘heavenly perfection’.

Sharing a picture, Lisa wrote: “We love you baby girl with everything we've got..You are heavenly perfection.” The picture showed her holding the baby girl in her arms by a beach.

Lisa also mentioned that Dino Lalvani had also joined Instagram. Sharing the same picture, Dino wrote on Instagram: “MY GIRLS @lisahaydon and LARA. Finally caved and created an Instagram account. Going to try and share what drives and motivates me at home and at work @hubble.connected where we are building the future of baby technology and revolutionising the future of parenting!” He also revealed the baby's name - Lara. Dino's post also had two other pictures, one of which showed Lisa holding on to her baby amid vegetation.

Lisa replied to him and wrote: “Welcome my love.” The first two pictures showed her dressed in black while the baby was in white. The third picture Dino shared showed Lisa holding her daughter close to her chest.

Lisa Haydon shares three children with Dino Lalvani.

While Lisa had been sharing pictures through her pregnancy, she seemed to have confirmed the birth of her third child, replying to a user's question. When a user asked her: "Hey can you tell me please where are your 3 tiny baby?" Lisa had replied, "In my arms."

Lisa and Dino Lalvani are also parents to two sons - Zack and Leo.

In an older interview, she had revealed that her due date was June 22. “Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel'," she told Harper’s Bazaar India.

Lisa is known for films such as Queen, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3 and Aisha.