Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Lisa Haydon shares pic of her baby bump, jokes it's the pizza she has been binging on
bollywood

Lisa Haydon shares pic of her baby bump, jokes it's the pizza she has been binging on

Lisa Haydon dropped a new photo showing her baby bump but it is her caption that drew attention. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Lisa Haydon is due in June.

Actor Lisa Haydon, who will welcome her third child in June, shared a fresh picture of her baby bump. She also joked about whether it was her baby growing inside her or simply the result of the pizzas and croissants she's been having.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Sometimes I’m not sure how much is really baby growing and how much is croissant/pizza." The picture showed her in a grey jumpsuit with her belly uncovered. The post had her fans laugh out loud; one said, "still as stunning as ever!!" while adding laughing face emojis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

Another said: "Indeed It's a wonder how baby grows inside..... definitely a gorgeous mummma....love from a Mumma too, Arunachal Pradesh." A third person said: "Cutest ever." A fourth fan complimented her and said: "You can make anything look sexy."

Lisa has been keeping her fans posted with her progress. On International Women's Day, last week, she shared pictures of her craddling her bump and said: "With my very little woman." On that post, her industry friends had lavished her with praise. Singer Shibani Dandekar had written: "Are you even real???!!! or my gosh how stunning can you be." "Amazing! Congratulations Lisa!!", actor Evelyn Sharma had said.

Lisa had announced her third pregnancy with a video post, which read: "#3 Coming this June." In the video, Lisa said she wanted to share something with her fans when her three-year-old son Zack entered the frame. "What is inside mummy's tummy, Zack?" Lisa asked him, to which he replied, "Baby sister".

Lisa is married to British businessman Dino Lalvani and together they have two boys - Zack, 3, and Leo, 1.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai deftly handled Oprah Winfrey's query on 'sex out of marriage'. Watch

Lisa's last big screen outing was Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) but she is best remembered for playing Kangana Ranaut's confidante Vijayalakshmi in 2014's film Queen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lisa haydon dino lalvani bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Women’s Day 2021: Lisa Haydon cradles bare baby bump, waits for arrival of her ‘very little woman’

UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:16 PM IST
bollywood

Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:56 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP