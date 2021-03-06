Little Janhvi Kapoor twirls in unseen childhood video shared by Khushi: 'Happy birthday to my everything'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday. While her friends from the industry have penned sweet birthday notes for her, her sister Khushi shared an old video from the actor's childhood to mark the occasion. In the short clip, a young Janhvi is seen wearing a night suit while twirling in the living room of their house. Behind her, a nanny is holding a baby, presumably Khushi.

Khushi, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi, shared the video with the audio muted. It was clubbed with a photo edit of the Kapoor sisters. In one of the photos, they goof around with Janhvi piggybacking on Khushi. Khushi captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my everything (heart emoji) I love you always." The sisters' uncle Sanjay Kapoor took to the comments section and dropped a heart emoji.

Ahead of her Janhvi's birthday, Khushi was spotted at the Mumbai airport. As the paparazzi got busy clicking her exit from the city, Khushi refused to take off her mask. She said that due to an allergic reaction, her face was red and she was not comfortable getting snapped.

As for Janhvi, the actor will soon be seen in Roohi. She plays a bride possessed by a spirit. She stars opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the movie. A music video for a song from the film, titled Nadiyon Paar (Let the Music Play), featured Janhvi.