Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde says 'favourite' designer called her to his hotel room, did the same with 7-8 other boys
bollywood

Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde says 'favourite' designer called her to his hotel room, did the same with 7-8 other boys

Saisha Shinde recently revealed her secret on Lock Upp. She shared that her favourite designer had called her to his hotel room. Payal Rohatgi also shared a secret on the show.
Saisha Shinder reveals her secret on Lock Upp.
Published on May 01, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saisha Shinde recently shared a secret on Lock Upp, revealing that a designer once invited her to his hotel room. She shared that she later found out that he did the same with seven to eight boys. Saisha is a celebrity fashion designer, who was known to the fashion world and Bollywood as Swapnil Shinde before she came out as a transwoman with a new name in January 2021. Also Read| Saisha Shinde reveals secret on Lock Upp, says she was sexually assaulted as a child, was told 'this is why you are gay'

In a new promo of the Judgement Day episode, which marks the last Judgement episode on Lock Upp before its finale, host Kangana Ranaut is seen asking Saisha and Payal Rohatgi if they would like to share their secrets to save themselves from elimination. Saisha shared, "This is one secret that I never brought out. This Indian designer was my favourite. When I met him, obviously I was enamoured by him. He called me to his hotel room, I hugged him, and of course we had ***." Saisha added, "At least 7 ya 8 ladko ke saath unhone waisa kiya tha (He had done the same with at least 7 or 8 boys)."

RELATED STORIES

Payal Rohatgi is also seen sharing her secret in the promo, revealing that she had become suicidal after a bad relationship in her life. She said, "There was a love angle that was very detrimental in my personal life. I got heavily into drinking. I used to drink like 48 hours. I used to be on prescription drugs. I used to be suicidal, I have tried to cut my hands. Recalling how she felt at the time, Payal said she used to say, "I need you back, please come back, I am having a nervous breakdown. I don't want to die."

Apart from Saisha and Payal, the contestants left on the captivity-based reality show are Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Azma Fallah, and Poonam Pandey. The finale is expected to be held next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
lock upp kangana ranaut payal rohatgi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP