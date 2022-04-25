Saisha Shinde reveals secret on Lock Upp, says she was sexually assaulted as a child, was told 'this is why you are gay'

On Sunday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, contestants shared their darkest secrets and talked about facing sexual harassment in their childhood. While Munawar Faruqui chose to share his secret and save Saisha Shinde from eviction, the moment also made host Kangana Ranaut share her experience as well. Listening to them, Saisha also recalled her own experience. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals she was inappropriately touched as a child)

After Kangana and Munawar shared their experiences, Saisha said, "This was my first secret. After listening to you both sharing all these, and Munawar talking about how people reacted when he shared it with them, I was reminded (of my own experience). The few people whom I told about it, said to me 'this is why you are so much into sex, this is why you are gay'. Uske baad kisi ko batane ki himmat bhi nahi hui (Never gathered the courage to talk about it after that)."

Saisha has earlier talked about the time when she was Swapnil Shinde and believed herself to be a gay man. She has often shared how it was a mental struggle for her until the time that she decided to become Saisha. Saisha is a celeb designer who has worked with A-list Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Leone, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, and Hina Khan.

In an attempt to save Saisha from eviction, Munawar shared his secret and revealed that as a child, he was sexually assaulted for 3-4 years by two of his relatives. As everyone got emotional, Kangana also said that she also faced similar trauma as a child.

After the task, everyone hugged Munawar but Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah discussed the matter, claiming that he did it to ensure Saisha remained on his side in the game.

