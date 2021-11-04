Looking forward to the essence of togetherness this Diwali: Vicky Kaushal

This Diwali is quite special for actor Vicky Kaushal, as his recent outing, Sardar Udham, has won him accolades. The actor says that he is all set to enjoy the festival with renewed fervour.

“Last year, we celebrated Diwali over video calls. Fortunately, this year, we’re heading towards a lifestyle, where things are moving towards normalcy, which [in turn] is making me even more excited about festivals. We are all looking forward to the essence of togetherness once again, this Diwali,” says Kaushal.

Ask him about his plans for today and the actor excitedly reveals, “I took some time off yesterday and today, to be with my family and friends. It’s great that we’re going back to old times and are actually getting to celebrate something together, under the same roof.”

The festival of lights also brings nostalgia for Kaushal. Reminiscing the old times, the 33-year-old says, “When I was a kid, I lived in a predominantly Maharashtrian society. We would start celebrating Diwali early in the morning... We would dress up in new clothes and be part of ghar ki puja. After that, we would visit our friends’ homes. But the one thing that has remained constant is the happiness in the air and the exchange of love and light.”

Vicky Kaushal is elated to be celebrating Diwali with his loved ones under one roof once again (Photo: Satish Bate/HTCity; Location Courtesy: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu)

The actor is glad that “Diwali came early” for him this year, thanks to the success of his latest release, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Kaushal feels that the response he has received for his performance is “a great validation”. He elaborates, “It gives you a lot of confidence when you work in a film and give it your all and then it gets loved by the audience. The affection coming our way is incredible. The audience has made it their own and are now carrying it forward and recommending it to their friends. It has motivated me to keep pushing myself. It has encouraged me to keep looking out for honest stories and work with great filmmakers.”

Sardar Udham was shortlisted for the 94th Academy Awards. However, it didn’t make the final cut. Ask him if it upset him and Kaushal shrugs, “Not at all! There’s a committee full of film experts from across the nation and they know their job well. They’ve seen the films they had shortlisted and they went with what they thought was the best film to represent India on global map. We’ve to move on and respect their decision.”

Looking at the silver lining, Kaushal remarks, “We’ve to now collectively root for Koozhangal that’s going to represent India at the Academy Awards. I’ve heard that it’s a mind-blowing film. As long as there is an Indian film leaving a mark and getting us recognition on the global platform, it is all that matters.”

