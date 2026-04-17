Love & War gets new release date, Bhansali's Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer pushed to 2027

There has been a lot of confusion and speculation about the release date of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Love & War. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, was officially announced in January 2024 and was originally slated for a 2025 release. It has since been postponed twice. On April 17, Bhansali Productions, the banner which is producing the film, laid all speculations to rest with a new announcement on the release date.

When will Love & War release?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

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Love & War will now release in theatres on January 21, 2027, arriving a few days ahead of the Republic Day window. The official Instagram account of Bhansali Productions announced the film's new release date on Friday.

Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Vicky and Ranbir play Air Force officers in the period romantic drama. Leaked photos of actors Ranbir and Alia from the sets went viral last year, hinting at a 1960s setting for the film. Details about the plot remain under wraps.

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{{^usCountry}} Last month, an industry source told HT that the makers are taking strict measures to prevent leaks from the shoot ahead of the film's release. A source close to the film shared, “The team of Love & War is leaving no stone unturned to protect the film’s world and prevent any content from leaking out. Not just the principal cast, but makers has reportedly asked a large section of the crew working on the project to sign strict NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements). Over 500 NDAs have already been signed or are currently in process, ensuring that information, visuals, or material from the sets do not make their way into the public domain.” Alia on working with Bhansali {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, an industry source told HT that the makers are taking strict measures to prevent leaks from the shoot ahead of the film's release. A source close to the film shared, “The team of Love & War is leaving no stone unturned to protect the film’s world and prevent any content from leaking out. Not just the principal cast, but makers has reportedly asked a large section of the crew working on the project to sign strict NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements). Over 500 NDAs have already been signed or are currently in process, ensuring that information, visuals, or material from the sets do not make their way into the public domain.” Alia on working with Bhansali {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Alia had talked about working on the film ahead of her appearance at the Milan Fashion Week as a Gucci ambassador. The actor shared, “I am working on a movie currently called Love & War. It is a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We are at the tail end of filming. It has been quite a magical experience. Working with Sanjay sir is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I am so grateful that I get to do it.”

The film marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress. It also marks the second collaboration of Bhansali with Ranbir after Saawariya. It is Vicky's first film with the director.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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