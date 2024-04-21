Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee's latest offering had a slow start at the box office. The film, which stitches three separate stories together to reflect upon the obsession with social media in the current generation, received mixed reviews upon release. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has minted an estimated ₹41 lakh nett in India on Sunday. (Also read: Dibakar Banerjee exclusive interview: ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is about us living for the camera’) A still from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office update

The report adds that Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had an overall 6.02% Hindi occupancy on its first Sunday. The film earned ₹15 lakh nett in India on day 1, ₹12 lakh nett on day 2, and taking its third day earning into consideration, it has now minted around ₹68 lakh after three days in theatres.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dibakar had talked about the themes of LSD 2. “I think what we are saying is that we are living with two or three contradictory truths at the same time. Every moment of us. We are not living one truth, we are living the truth of our physical lives; we are living the absolute, indelible truth of our virtual avatars; we are living the truth of our Instagram feeds. All of them are truths!” he said.

The film follows the lives of three individuals- Kulu (Bonita Rajpurohit), Game Paapi (Abhinav Singh) and Noor (Paritosh), whose individual stories are interlinked and connected with one another as they navigate the complexities of living in a generation obsessed with social media and the internet. It is produced by Ektaa Kapoor un

