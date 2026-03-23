‘Lucky Deepika gets to sleep next to Ranveer’: YouTuber's hilarious post on Dhurandhar 2 gets response from Aditya Dhar

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Harsh shared a still of Ranveer from the film and wrote, “Ranveer Singh acted so well I am low-key jealous of Deepika Padukone, she gets to talk to, sleep next to and casually exist with this walking acting masterclass, Is aadmi ko museum main rakho (keep this man in a museum).”

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently being showered with immense love and appreciation for his performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge . Amid the film’s roaring success, YouTuber and actor Harsh Beniwal couldn’t help but share his admiration, with a hilarious twist involving Deepika Padukone.

He went on to praise the film and, tagging director Aditya Dhar, added, “You did it again, sir. Thanks for giving us such a visual treat.” Aditya later reshared the post on his Instagram story and replied, “Thanks, mere chhote Bhai (My little brother)!!”.

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted together in Mumbai after a lunch date. The couple were seen exiting a restaurant when the crowd gathered around them. Deepika beamed with joy as fans cheered loudly for Ranveer, calling him "Babbar Sher". The couple also obliged fans with selfies while at the restaurant, and Ranveer took a moment to stop by and shake hands with young fans standing outside to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Dhurandhar The Revenge has been receiving praise from several celebrities, including filmmakers like SS Rajamouli, Rakesh Roshan, Ram Gopal Varma, and others, and stars like Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Kangana Ranaut, and more. Many hailed the film as “inspiring and incredible” and also praised Ranveer’s performance.

Dhurandhar The Revenge success The film delves into the backstory of how Ranveer’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, became a spy, Hamza. It also continues the story from where it left off in the first part and shows Ranveer’s Hamza climbing the ranks and becoming the kingpin of Lyari. It then shows how he dismantles the terror network in Pakistan.

The film, which also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences and took a bumper opening at the box office. In four days, the film has collected ₹450 crore at the domestic box office and ₹750 crore worldwide. The film is expected to perform better than the first part, which collected ₹1300 crore worldwide at the box office.