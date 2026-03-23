‘Lucky Deepika gets to sleep next to Ranveer’: YouTuber's hilarious post on Dhurandhar 2 gets response from Aditya Dhar
YouTuber Harsh Beniwal admitted that he's jealous of Deepika Padukone after watching Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar 2.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently being showered with immense love and appreciation for his performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge. Amid the film’s roaring success, YouTuber and actor Harsh Beniwal couldn’t help but share his admiration, with a hilarious twist involving Deepika Padukone.
Harsh Beniwal admits being jealous of Deepika Padukone after watching Dhurandhar The Revenge
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Harsh shared a still of Ranveer from the film and wrote, “Ranveer Singh acted so well I am low-key jealous of Deepika Padukone, she gets to talk to, sleep next to and casually exist with this walking acting masterclass, Is aadmi ko museum main rakho (keep this man in a museum).”
He went on to praise the film and, tagging director Aditya Dhar, added, “You did it again, sir. Thanks for giving us such a visual treat.” Aditya later reshared the post on his Instagram story and replied, “Thanks, mere chhote Bhai (My little brother)!!”.
Recently, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted together in Mumbai after a lunch date. The couple were seen exiting a restaurant when the crowd gathered around them. Deepika beamed with joy as fans cheered loudly for Ranveer, calling him "Babbar Sher". The couple also obliged fans with selfies while at the restaurant, and Ranveer took a moment to stop by and shake hands with young fans standing outside to catch a glimpse of the actor.
Dhurandhar The Revenge has been receiving praise from several celebrities, including filmmakers like SS Rajamouli, Rakesh Roshan, Ram Gopal Varma, and others, and stars like Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Kangana Ranaut, and more. Many hailed the film as “inspiring and incredible” and also praised Ranveer’s performance.
Dhurandhar The Revenge success
The film delves into the backstory of how Ranveer’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, became a spy, Hamza. It also continues the story from where it left off in the first part and shows Ranveer’s Hamza climbing the ranks and becoming the kingpin of Lyari. It then shows how he dismantles the terror network in Pakistan.
The film, which also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences and took a bumper opening at the box office. In four days, the film has collected ₹450 crore at the domestic box office and ₹750 crore worldwide. The film is expected to perform better than the first part, which collected ₹1300 crore worldwide at the box office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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