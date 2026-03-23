Nagarjuna says Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge 'just blew my mind', reveals being inspired by it: ‘What a ride!’
Nagarjuna revealed he can't stop thinking about Dhurandhar The Revenge since he watched Aditya Dhar's film, heaped praise on cast's performances.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken over social media, with fans and celebrities unable to stop gushing about Aditya Dhar’s film. From Allu Arjun and Ram Charan to SS Rajamouli, several stars have praised Aditya’s brilliance and Ranveer Singh’s performance. The latest addition to the list is Nagarjuna, who admitted that the film “blew his mind”.
Nagarjuna reviews Dhurandhar The Revenge
On Monday, Nagarjuna took to X and shared his review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He wrote, “Saw this incredible film called #DhurandharTheRevenge!!! What a ride! It just blew my mind and I can’t stop thinking about it. This is one of those films that inspires and changes filmmaking!! Heartiest congratulations to this inspiring director @AdityaDharFilms and also to the entire technical team, including camera, music, sound design, action, art… A big shoutout to all the actors—you were all so brilliant. 💥 So proud to say @AnnapurnaStudios Hyderabad has processed Dolby Cinema for the film and South Indian languages localisation.” He also shared a GIF of clapping hands.
Apart from him, SS Rajamouli also applauded the film. Calling Dhurandhar: The Revenge an upgrade over its predecessor, Rajamouli wrote, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.” He further described the film’s writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design, and direction as “flawless”, and also praised the depth in Ranveer Singh’s performance as both Hamza and Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has quickly emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of the year. A sequel to Dhurandhar, the film follows the story of how Ranveer’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, transforms into a covert operative named Hamza and infiltrates gangs in Lyari, Pakistan, climbing the ranks to become a kingpin. The film showcases his quest for revenge while dismantling the terror network from within.
The film, which also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, has received largely positive reviews from audiences. In just four days, it has broken several box office records, collecting ₹450 crore domestically and ₹750 crore worldwide. The film continues its strong run at the box office and recently witnessed two consecutive ₹100 crore collection days. It is expected to outperform its first instalment, which collected ₹1300 crore worldwide.
During a speech at a special screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aditya Dhar thanked everyone who believed in him and supported him, adding that he feels overwhelmed by the audience’s response.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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