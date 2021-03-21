Ludo actor Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to. See here

Actor and television personality Pearle Maaney, who recently appeared in Anurag Basu's Ludo, has shared the first picture of her newborn daughter. Pearle and her husband, Srinish Aravind, welcomed the baby girl on Saturday.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, she wrote, "It’s a baby Girl... wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy... Mr.Daddy @srinish_aravind is a bit tired and sleepy but that’s okay. everyone told me not to post pic of the baby but I feel it’s okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings. Born on : 20.03.2021. Name: mmmmmm... We r still thinking."

Srinish wrote in the comments section of the black-and-white picture, "daddy's photography." Earlier, in a social media post, he'd confirmed the baby's birth. He'd said, "We are gladly announcing the gift god has just sent us. Its a baby GIRL ente big baby and small baby both r adipoli aayi irikunu...thank u all for ur prayers and blessings."

Pearle, who appeared in Ludo, had earlier said that motherhood would not affect her career. She'd told Hindustan Times, “With motherhood, nothing changes when it comes to work choices. As more responsibilities enter your life, you need to be able to juggle everything. That’s what a woman is all about and I’m preparing myself to do so."

Ludo, which released on Netflix, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and others, in four stories interlinked by fate.

Pearle told HT that she couldn’t have asked for any better debut in Bollywood. “There has to be a beginning to everything that’s great. This is my first step and it might take me another one or two years to come up with my next Hindi film but I’m happy and grateful to have started my journey with dada," she'd said