Luv Ju: Arijit Singh fans love the peppy new Bunty Aur Babli 2 song with Siddhant, Sharvari; say ‘Jubin toh gaya'

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh's romantic number from the film Bunty Aur Babli 2 is out. Titled Luv Ju, the love song shows the two of them chilling and having the time of their life at picturesque locations as if enjoying the luxuries of life after conning people as the new Bunty and Babli.

Arijit Singh has sung the song Luv Ju, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The song also has a small underwater sequence in a pool.

Fans showered praises on Arijit in the video's comment section on YouTube. “Just incredible singing! Can't believe that our own Arijit da has sung this song. Loved it,” wrote one. “Since the first of This year Jubin ruled the industry...but now the real king Came back..now Arijit sir rules this industry again...love u sir," wrote another. “Arijit Singh is back with 5G speed Jubin toh gaya,” wrote another, mentioning Arijit's contemporary, Jubin Nautiyal.

Siddhant revealed he overcame hydrophobia while filming the romantic track. He said, “Actually no one knows that I’m hydrophobic! So, when I was told that Luv Ju will have a sequence where Sharvari and I have to shoot underwater, I got very scared. But, as I have learnt from my parents, if you do have a phobia or a fear, you have to address it and win over it.”

Talking about taking swimming lessons to shoot the underwater sequences, he said, “I kept going for swimming training and when the day to shoot this sequence finally arrived, I was fully ready. Not only did I pull this sequence off without feeling afraid, but I also lip synced underwater! It’s a big victory for me as I overcame my childhood fear.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty and Babli. The comedy film pits two sets of con-artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con-couple.

Directed by Varun V. Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2, is set to release worldwide on November 19 this year. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi as a police officer. The original 2005 film had Abhishek Bachchan as the male lead and was directed by Shaad Ali.