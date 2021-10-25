Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan return to catch their imposters and give them ‘char chaped’

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer is out and looks as refreshing as watching Saif Ali Khan with a paunch and Rani Mukerji reprising her Babli avatar after 17 years. The two may have given up conning but their imposters Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are already making a name in the world of crime with their tech-savvy brains and talent to disguise.

Rani Mukerji is the ‘fashion queen of Fursatgunj’ but Rakesh aka Bunty isn’t impressed with her loud fashion choices. He has piled up several kilos after losing his shine as a conman and working as a railway ticket collector. But this perfect small-town family loses their peace when their imposters use their ‘brand’ name to con people. And the original Babli and Bunty won't let them do it.

The trailer shows all four of them in several disguises as they go all out to con people in their own styles.

Talking about the film, Saif said, "Films on con jobs have historically had great disguises and that's half the fun. Nowadays we have prosthetics and makeup of a totally different level so people can expect really amazing get-ups and disguises from the cast and doing all that was a lot of fun."

Rani elaborates more about the film's story. She said, “Both sets of con-couples are extremely intelligent. They are the best when it comes to wearing disguises because they are the best at conning people with this skill. In this film, they come face to face with each other and it’s a battle to watch out for!”

Siddhant said, “I have played so many avatars in just one film! When you do a film like Bunty Aur Babli, you promise people that they will get to see the lead actors in disguises to pull off elaborate cons and this film will over-deliver in this regard.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release worldwide on November 19. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by Varun V Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.