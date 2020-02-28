Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari Wagh on being rejected for 6 years before getting a project: ‘Feels like failing an exam’

bollywood

Actor Sharvari Wagh, who will make her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, has said she never had a plan B, and only wanted to act. Sharvari will be paired opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which revolves around two con couples - Siddhant-Sharvari, and Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan. The sequel will take a leap of 10 years, from where the original ended.

Sharvari told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I gave my first audition in 2014 and it’s 2020 when two of my projects have released, so it has been a struggle to finally reach this stage. And I feel everyone faces their own struggles in this line, but yes, for me to get work was definitely a big, big struggle. It also teaches you a lot though. It teaches you so much along these 5-6 years that I’ve spent struggling. So, yeah, the main struggle is to get work. After that, you have to prove your own mettle by performing.” Sharvari’s first project, The Forgotten Army, released earlier in January. She will now be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Sharvari elaborated on facing rejections. “Obviously, rejection is the worst fear that you’d have. So, yeah, whenever I got rejected, of course I’d feel bad. I mean, everyone would feel bad in that situation. Even for an ad audition, you go to that audition so that you get that ad, and when you don’t, it feels like failing an exam, and it’s almost like failing an exam everyday. So, that feeling is not the best one, of course. So only that has been the biggest part of my struggle and nothing else,” she said.

“I actually never had a plan B, which was very scary for me, but it made me work harder because I knew that if not this, then I don’t have anything. And I made sure it was like that for me. So, I never second-guessed myself because I didn’t have a backup option,” she added.

About the film, Rani had earlier said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “Abhishek (Bachchan) and I were both approached to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and we will miss him dearly. As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I’m really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Hopefully, the audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films.”

