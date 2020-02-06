Shaadi Ali on not directing Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2: ‘I don’t have any regrets’

bollywood

Filmmaker Shaad Ali, who helmed the smash-hit Bunty Aur Babli, is not returning for its sequel. Debutant director Varun V Sharma has taken charge of Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji’s Bunty Aur Babli 2.

While there was speculation that Shaad turned down Bunty Aur Babli 2 as he was caught up with his web series Pawan & Pooja, he shut down the rumours. Talking to Mid-Day, he said, “My work [in the universe of Bunty Aur Babli] is done. It’s somebody else’s thought and story; he has written the script. So, let him do the sequel and I am sure he will make a good movie. I don’t have any regrets about not doing it. I was never meant to direct the sequel.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will revolve around two con couples, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, and Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. The sequel will take a leap of 10 years, from the time where the original ended.

Rani also featured in the original Bunty Aur Babli, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that Abhishek was offered the sequel, but it did not work out.

“Abhishek and I were both approached to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and we will miss him dearly. As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I’m really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Hopefully, the audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films,” she said.

Saif expressed his excitement about being a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2 and said, “It’s a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today’s time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me instantly. It is an out-and-out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy and this is what I loved and connected with.”

