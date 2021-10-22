Bunty aur Babli 2 teaser: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji in dispute with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh over casting

The teaser of Bunty aur Babli 2 is out and sets the mood for the film's release on November 19 this year. The video clip shows the original Babli (played by Rani Mukerji) uniting with her Hum Tum co-star Saif Ali Khan for the sequel. However, they soon get into a dispute with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh who claim to be the new Bunty and Babli.

The video begins with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan all decked up to shoot for the film's promotional video. Rani asks Saif, “Saifu, after how long we are working together” and he replies it's been 12 years. She adds, “I really missed working with you yaar” and he replies in affirmation.

As the two finally get ready for the shot, Siddhant and Sharvari enter the frame and introduce themselves as Bunty and Babli. While Rani declares that there is only one Babli, Saif asks director Varun V Sharma, “What is this raita (mess) man?” And the director replies that the two are also Bunty and Babli and says that Adi sir (producer Aditya Chopra) has changed the script. An exasperated Rani asks him to send the producer in her make room. Saif too asks the director to follow him in his makeup room. As the two leave the set, Siddhant and Sharvari take over and start posing for the shot, but are interrupted by a sudden blackout.

The promotional teaser was shared by the Yash Raj Films on the social media platforms with the caption, "It’s Bunty aur Babli vs Bunty aur Babli this time TEASER OUT NOW. Trailer will be out on 25th October. Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21."

Also read: Rani Mukerji finishes shooting for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 'I went through a rollercoaster of emotions'

Bunty Aur Babli marks Varun V Sharma's directorial debut. It was scheduled to release in June 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The original was a hit with Abhishek Bachchan in the role of Bunty. Amitabh Bachchan had played a prominent role in the film which had a special dance number by Aishwarya Rai.